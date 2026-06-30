Loggers Fall to Express 17-5

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers fall to the Eau Claire Express 17-5 at Copeland Park.

The Loggers started the scoring in the bottom of the first courtesy of an Eli Small (Kent State) 2 run homerun. The Express responded in the top of the second inning, taking the lead on a pair of RBI hits, putting them up 3-2.

La Crosse would take the lead back in the bottom of the inning on a Kelsen Johnson (Georgia SW State) RBI double and a Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) RBI single. From that point on it was all Eau Claire, scoring multiple runs in the 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th inning. The Express would score end up scoring 14 unanswered runs, pulling away from the Loggers. La Crosse would score again in the 9th, but the game was out of hand at that point. La Crosse falls to 22-12, but already clinched the first half win of the Great Plains East division.

Despite the large difference in final scores, several Loggers has good games offensively. Kelsen Johnson finished with an extra-base hit and 2 runs scored, Eli Small had a homerun and 2 RBIs, and Sebastian Hurtado had a pair of RBI singles.

La Crosse is set to play the Green Bay Rockers tomorrow night looking to get back into the win column. First pitch is at 6:35 in Green Bay as Tanner Thomas (Louisville) is expected to get the start for the Lumbermen.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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