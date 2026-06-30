Badlands Dominate Minot in Series Finale to Finish First Half

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (18-16) displayed their power and kept the Minot Hot Tots (13-23) contained on Monday night, winning the fourth and final game of the set to take the series 3-1.

The first two innings were almost completed, but a lightning delay paused the game for roughly half an hour before resuming play.

In the 3rd inning, the bats of the Big Sticks showed some lightning. Samson Pugh (Texas State) singled to lead off the inning. After a walk from Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State) and a single by Cooper Rasmussen (Arkansas - Little Rock), the bases were loaded for Jackson Ellison (Liberty) who cleared the bases with a double, making it 3-0.

Badlands surged into the 4th inning when a leadoff error placed Pugh on first. A single from Jones followed, which then led to an RBI single from Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC). Rasmussen continued the offense by sending a three-run home run over the right field wall to extend the lead to 7-0.

A single by Jalen Evans (Kansas State) brought up John Youens (Baylor), who sent the second home run of the inning over the right field wall, extending the score to 9-0.

A phenomenal start by Shane Holman (Butler CC) kept the Hot Tots offense cold. Holman was able to complete seven innings, earned seven strikeouts, and allowed zero runs en route to his first win of the season.

In the 7th inning, Pugh started the inning off with a double, then with two outs, Rasmussen scored Pugh on an infield single, putting it at 10-0.

Evans started the 8th inning with a solo home run, the third home run from the Badlands offense in the game, which surged them to an 11-0 lead.

The shutout was put out by Tyler Arnold who hit a solo shot in the 9th inning, making it 11-1, which would be the final score.

The Big Sticks finish the first half of the season 18-16, and will start the second half against the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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