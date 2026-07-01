Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Second-Half Opener Preview 6/30
Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- With the first half of the 2026 Northwoods League season concluding yesterday, the Lakeshore Chinooks open the second half with a inner division matchup against the Madison Mallards tonight at Moonlight Graham Field with first pitch at 6:05 pm CDT. The season series is currently tied 2-2.
Tonight's pitching matchup is between Chinook Max Mousser and Mallard Anthony Karbowski. The Chinooks faced Karbowski in a 7-8 loss against the Mallards on June 18, scoring three runs (two earned) and drawing three walks in 3.2 innings.
The Chinooks are welcoming a second-half addition to their thriving offense, with Joshua Chairez (Riverside City CC) making his debut for the club. In 29 games at Riverside City CC this past spring, Chairez hit .391 and stole 23 bases. He will be in right field and hit second in the order.
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026
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