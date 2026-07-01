Mallards Fall Short in Slugfest Against Lakeshore Chinooks

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-11) fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks (19-15) in a high-scoring contest on Tuesday night, dropping the opener of the second half of the season.

The Chinooks struck first in the opening inning when Bryan Lorenz (UNLV) launched a two-run home run to give Lakeshore a 2-0 lead. Madison responded in the second. After scoring a run on an error, Brayden Zilis (Illinois State University) delivered his first hit as a Mallard, a two-run single that put Madison in front 3-2.

Lakeshore answered immediately with a five-run bottom of the second. Cade Sears (Vanderbilt University), Joshua Chairez (Riverside City Community College), and Lorenz each drove in runs as the Chinooks surged ahead 7-3.

The Chinooks extended their advantage to 9-3 before the Mallards battled back in the fifth. Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) lined a two-run single to cut the deficit to four, and another run scored later in the inning on a double play, trimming the lead to 9-6.

Lakeshore continued to pull away over the final four innings. Madison scored twice in the sixth on RBIs from Charlie Isom-McCall (Lindenwood University) and Lulewicz, but the Chinooks' offense never slowed down, as Lakeshore went on to claim a 19-9 victory.

Max Mora (Riverside City Community College) earned the win on the mound for the Chinooks, while Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards return home to Warner Park on Wednesday to face the Chinooks once again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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