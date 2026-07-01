Mallards Fall Short in Slugfest Against Lakeshore Chinooks
Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-11) fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks (19-15) in a high-scoring contest on Tuesday night, dropping the opener of the second half of the season.
The Chinooks struck first in the opening inning when Bryan Lorenz (UNLV) launched a two-run home run to give Lakeshore a 2-0 lead. Madison responded in the second. After scoring a run on an error, Brayden Zilis (Illinois State University) delivered his first hit as a Mallard, a two-run single that put Madison in front 3-2.
Lakeshore answered immediately with a five-run bottom of the second. Cade Sears (Vanderbilt University), Joshua Chairez (Riverside City Community College), and Lorenz each drove in runs as the Chinooks surged ahead 7-3.
The Chinooks extended their advantage to 9-3 before the Mallards battled back in the fifth. Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) lined a two-run single to cut the deficit to four, and another run scored later in the inning on a double play, trimming the lead to 9-6.
Lakeshore continued to pull away over the final four innings. Madison scored twice in the sixth on RBIs from Charlie Isom-McCall (Lindenwood University) and Lulewicz, but the Chinooks' offense never slowed down, as Lakeshore went on to claim a 19-9 victory.
Max Mora (Riverside City Community College) earned the win on the mound for the Chinooks, while Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.
The Mallards return home to Warner Park on Wednesday to face the Chinooks once again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Dock Spiders Defeat Battle Jacks in Second Half Opener - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Woodchucks Overpower Rapids Rafters in Second Half Opener - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards Fall Short in Slugfest Against Lakeshore Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Fall in First Game of Second Half to Minot - Mankato MoonDogs
- Pit Spitters Begin Second Half with 6-3 Win over Kenosha - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Pit Spitters Snap Kingfish's Streak in Second-Half Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Second-Half Opener Preview 6/30 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Dominate Kalamazoo in Win to End First Half - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Coaching Staff and Four Players Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Game - St. Cloud Rox
- New Players and a New Half of Rockers Baseball - Green Bay Rockers
- Badlands Dominate Minot in Series Finale to Finish First Half - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rox Defeat Larks 9-4 to End First Half with Best Record in Great Plains Division - St. Cloud Rox
- Loggers Fall to Express 17-5 - La Crosse Loggers
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