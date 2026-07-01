MoonDogs Fall in First Game of Second Half to Minot

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MINOT, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs hit the road Tuesday night for the opening game of a series against the Minot Hot Tots at Corbett Field.

Minot struck first with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead.

The MoonDogs were held scoreless through the first three innings while the Hot Tots built their advantage. Minot plated two runs in the second inning and added three more in the third to extend their lead to 6-0.

Mankato answered in the fourth inning. Evan Rolbiecki (University of Hawaii) led off the inning with a double before Andrew Purdy (University of Alabama) drove him home with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 6-1. Purdy later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly, trimming the lead to 6-2.

The Hot Tots responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to push their advantage to 8-2.

The MoonDogs got one run back in the fifth while holding Minot scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, making it an 8-3 game.

Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) added to Mankato's comeback effort in the sixth with an RBI single, bringing the MoonDogs within four at 8-4.

Minot answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to regain a five-run cushion at 9-4.

Mankato scored twice in the seventh, including Preston Bonn (North Carolina State University) crossing the plate on a wild pitch, to cut the deficit to 9-6.

The MoonDogs were unable to rally any further as the Hot Tots added two insurance runs in the eighth inning to secure an 11-6 victory.

The MoonDogs return to Corbett Field on Wednesday for the second game of the series against the Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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