Pit Spitters Snap Kingfish's Streak in Second-Half Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - One night after the Kenosha Kingfish celebrated a first-half Great Lakes East championship at home, the Traverse City Pit Spitters answered back to open the second half.

Traverse City defeated Kenosha 6-3 on Tuesday night, handing the Kingfish their first loss of the second half and snapping their four-game winning streak.

Kenosha still leads the season series 4-1, but Traverse City finally broke through against the 'Fish. The Pit Spitters improved to 22-15 overall and 1-0 in the second half, while Kenosha fell to 21-15 overall and 0-1 in the second half.

The Kingfish struck first in the opening inning. Will Matuszak singled, Noah Alvarez was hit by a pitch, and Brian Gould moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Cole Ide then put the ball in play to bring home both Matuszak and Alvarez, giving Kenosha a 2-0 lead.

That advantage held until the fourth, when Traverse City pushed across three runs to take its first lead of the night. The Pit Spitters added another run in the fifth on a solo home run from Colin Sander, stretching the lead to 4-2.

Kenosha trimmed the deficit in the seventh. Hunter Snyder doubled to left field and later came around to score on a ball put in play by Ezra Essex, cutting the Traverse City lead to 4-3.

But the Pit Spitters responded right away. Traverse City scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rebuild the lead to three, and the Kingfish could not climb back from there.

Matuszak led Kenosha at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Snyder added a double and scored once, while Ethan Moore and Remo Indomenico each added a hit.

Erikas Puodziunas took the loss for Kenosha, moving to 1-2 on the summer. The right-hander worked 6.1 innings, allowing six runs, only two earned, on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Kyle Hirsch followed with 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Miles Morris earned the win for Traverse City, improving to 2-1. Morris allowed one run over 4.2 innings of relief with five strikeouts. Josh Klug earned his first save of the summer by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Pit Spitters are now 14-3 at home this summer and have won 10 straight games at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Kenosha and Traverse City will return Wednesday night to close the two-game set in northern Michigan and finish the four-game stretch between the two clubs. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT to open the month of July.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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