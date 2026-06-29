With Win on Sunday, Kingfish Remain Alive in Great Lakes East Championship Race

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - It all comes down to Monday night as the Kenosha Kingfish remain in first half championship contention with a win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-4.

It only took Traverse City three pitches to get on the board in the first as Jacob Kucharczyk lead off the game with a solo home run. That would be the only hit that Kingfish starter Brian Gould would allow in his start, as he pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The Kingfish were able to even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the third as Ezra Essex made his way around to score after reaching on a single, then stealing second and reaching third base via a fly out by Will Matuszak. J.R. Nelson drove in Essex with an RBI groundout.

Luke Weber appeared on the mound in relief of Gould, and was able to keep the Kingfish's playoff hopes alive, pitching the final six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out six while earning the win.

Three more runs were tacked on in the sixth as three straight two-out doubles by Brian Gould, who also served as the Kingfish's designated hitter, Dawson Downs and Brendan Fritch put Kenosha ahead.

Insurance was added for the 'Fish in the eighth as Brendan Fritch and Hunter Snyder collected RBI singles to expand Kenosha's lead to 6-2 after eight innings of play.

Luke Weber got the nod in the ninth with a four run lead for Kenosha. Traverse City did not go down without a fight as they were able to put together a rally and plate two runs. Ethan Guerra started the rally for the Pit Spitters, hitting a solo home run and Colin Sander who reached base via a walk was able to score off of an RBI-double by JT Smith before Weber was able to strike out Jackson Militello, who was used as a pinch-hitter to end the game.

The Kingfish got some help from in-state friends in the Lakeshore Chinooks, who defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers by a final score of 8-5, forcing the decision of the Great Lakes East Division first-half title race to Monday night. Kenosha will clinch with a win and a Growlers loss, Kalamazoo will earn the title with a win and a Kingfish loss and Traverse City needs only a win over Kenosha. First pitch for Kalamazoo is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT and Kenosha's is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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