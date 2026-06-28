Kingfish's Hot Bats Lead Sweep of Battle Jacks

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - In what was a must-win game for the Kingfish, they were able to get the job done on Saturday night defeating the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and completing the series sweep by a final score of 12-5.

Kingfish ace Jackson Sobel got the start on the mound for Kenosha on Saturday, and although he got off to an unusually rocky start, Sobel was able to keep the 'Fish competitive in his outing.

The Battle Jacks were able to string together three runs through the first two innings, scoring two in the first and one in the second. In the first, Payton Bookwalter started the game with a leadoff single and after a walk and a flyout that put runners on the corners, a double by AJ Lucas put the Battle Jacks up early.

In the second, another hit by Payton Bookwalter brought Owen Larrigan, who reached via a walk, home to score making the game 3-0.

Sobel allowed two more runs in his outing in the fourth and sixth innings. His final line: six innings pitched, five earned runs, 10 hits and five strikeouts.

The Kingfish were only able to put runs on the board in two innings Saturday night, but when they did, it came in bunches. The 'Fish were able to tie the game in the fifth inning with a four-run rally that started off the bat of JR Nelson. After Nelson's single, back-to-back hits by Owen Nowak and Brian Gould loaded the bases. With one out, the next three at-bats for the Kingfish helped eliminate Battle Creek's lead. A single by Brendan Fritch drove in one run, moving the runners from station-to-station. Noah Brandt worked a walk to follow for the second run, and a fielder's choice with a throwing error brought two more in for Kenosha.

Henry Johnson came in to pitch in relief of Sobel, and was near perfect in his three innings of work. Johnson pitched the final three frames, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

In the seventh, the Kingfish broke the game open, scoring eight runs on seven hits. Dawson Downs led the inning off with his team-leading sixth home run of the year, and after being separated by a Brendan Fritch single, Noah Brandt hit his first home run of the summer. The next three after Brandt worked walks to load the bases for JR Nelson who brought one run in on a fielder's choice. Owen Nowak drove in another run on his fourth hit of the night. Three consecutive hits by Brian Gould, Dawson Downs-who doubled for his second extra-base hit of the inning-and Brendan Fritch capped the eight-run inning and secured the victory.

After Saturday's win, the Kingfish remain in the race for the Great Lakes East Division first half championship, but need the Kalamazoo Growlers to lose one of their final two games against the Lakeshore Chinooks, while also winning their final two games against Traverse City, whom they host for a two-game series on Sunday and Monday. First pitch on Sunday against the Pit Spitters is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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