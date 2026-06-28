Dock Spiders Suffer a Setback to the Woodchucks
Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI- The Dock Spiders dropped their third consecutive game, falling 6-1 to the Wausau Woodchucks after allowing eight hits and seven walks at Herr-Baker Field.
Wausau scored the game's first two runs with one in the first inning and another in the second. Fond du Lac cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning when Vincent Venverloh drove in a run with an RBI single.
The Woodchucks extended their lead in the sixth, scoring three runs on two hits and three free passes. Wausau added another run in the ninth to complete the 6-1 victory.
For the game, the Dock Spiders took the field as the Lake Winnebago Shantymen, an alternate identity that celebrates Wisconsin's winter traditions and the region's sturgeon spearing culture.
Fond du Lac finished with seven hits and drew one walk. Designated hitter Reed Strohmeyer led the offense, going 2-for-4 with the Dock Spiders' lone run scored.
The Dock Spiders also left eight runners on base, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth inning.
On the mound, Billy Gregory made his sixth start of the season. After allowing one run in each of the first two innings, Gregory settled in with three consecutive scoreless frames. He recorded all three of Fond du Lac's strikeouts in the game.
The next Dock Spiders home game is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers to start a home-and-home series to round out the first half.
Sunday, June 28th at the ballpark has a special giveaway! 10th Season speciality Pint Glasses will be given away to the first 500 fans (21+), presented by Busch Light!
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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