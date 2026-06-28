Pit Spitters Drop Doubleheader Opener in Richmond

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - Despite a productive Saturday afternoon from outfielder Zach Carlson and a late push in the seventh inning, the Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped game one of Saturday's doubleheader against the Richmond Flying Mummies, 8-5, at Don McBride Stadium.

The win marked Richmond's first-ever victory over Traverse City in its inaugural season, moving the four-game series to 2-1, still in favor of the Pit Spitters.

The game, originally postponed from Friday night, was shortened to seven innings. Game two, also scheduled for seven innings, will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The loss dropped Traverse City to 20-13 and moved the Pit Spitters back into a tie with the Kalamazoo Growlers atop the Great Lakes East Division first-half standings.

Traverse City starter Max Hammond lasted two innings, allowing three hits, one walk, and five earned runs. Richmond scored once in the first before putting up a four-spot in the second.

Carlson was involved in all of Traverse City's offense early.

The Pit Spitters scored twice in the second, with Carlson driving in a run on a fielder's choice that included an error before later scoring from third on a double steal.

Carlson added another run in the fourth, lifting a sacrifice fly to score Aaron Grant and cut into the deficit.

Richmond starter Danny Harris went six innings and pitched into the seventh, allowing four earned runs while striking out four.

The Flying Mummies added a run on a two-out rally in the third against Nathan Webb, who threw 2.1 innings of relief and allowed just that run.

Jack Grunkemeyer was the third and final pitcher of the contest for Traverse City, allowing two runs in the sixth across 1.2 innings.

Richmond finished with 12 hits total and stretched the lead to 8-3.

Down to their final outs in the top of the seventh, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases and made one final push. Ethan Guerra walked to force in a run, and Grant followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 8-5, but Traverse City could not complete the rally.

The Pit Spitters (20-13) and Flying Mummies (16-17) will play the back half of the doubleheader, and the fourth and final game of the series, in approximately 30 minutes.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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