Wausau Wins at Fond du Lac, First Half Magic Number at Two

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks are seeming to get hot at the right time, as they beat Fond du Lac 6-1 on the road at Herr-Baker Field Saturday afternoon to edge closer to the First Half title in the Great Lakes West. The victory also served as the 200th for the winningest manager in Woodchucks history, Corey Thompson (Keiser).

The Woodchucks' magic number to clinch the Great Lakes West First Half division title is down to two. If they win their final two games in the first half against Wisconsin Rapids, they will clinch a playoff spot for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Broden Jackson (Madison CC/Creighton) turned in a second consecutive quality start, with both coming in back-to-back outings against the Dock Spiders. The right-hander threw six innings and struck out four hitters, while allowing just one run. Ben Chuttey (USC-Upstate) came out of the bullpen and struck out two hitters, and Reece Clapp (Illinois State/Hawai'i) finished off the afternoon with a scoreless ninth inning.

At the plate, Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) returned to the lineup and went 2-4 with two RBIs. Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) also had a two-RBI performance, and finished 1-2 with two walks.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks got the upper hand immediately, as Ryan Chase squeaked a two-out RBI single into right field that scored Kyler Northrop in the first inning. Wausau followed that with a run in the second, this time an RBI bloop single for Holden Groebl, which brought home Bradon Durfee to make it 2-0.

The Dock Spiders scored a run in the fourth, but could've had more, as Broden Jackson worked out of a bases-loaded jam that would prove to be pivotal. Then, Wausau capitalized in the sixth inning with three runs to stretch the lead. Chris Patterson (Missouri/Purdue) got an RBI single in the inning, Groebl earned another RBI on a bases loaded walk, and Jace Souza (Texas Tech/USC) brought home the final run in the frame on a sacrifice fly.

The Woodchucks scored once more late to finish the job. In the ninth inning, Chase belted a two-strike pitch into the gap in right-center field, bringing home one more run on an RBI double, and making it 6-1.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Corey Thompson is now one of just four active coaches in the Northwoods League with 200 wins, joining Dale Varsho (Eau Claire), Donnie Scott (Madison), and Cody Piechocki (Kalamazoo) on the list.

The Woodchucks have won six straight games, their longest stretch of consecutive wins this season.

Broden Jackson became the first Woodchuck with back-to-back quality starts in 2026.

In ten of the last 11 games that Holden Groebl has started at catcher, Wausau has surrendered four or fewer runs.

In the last three games, Wausau has outscored its opposition by a combined total of 32-8.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 20-8, winning 20 games in a half for the eighth time out of nine in the Corey Thomson era. The Woodchucks also hold the best winning percentage (.714) in the entire Northwoods League. Wausau remains in top spot in the Great Lakes West standings, and now waits to see the result from Madison's game tonight at Rockford. If the Mallards lose, Wausau can clinch the first half title tomorrow afternoon when they face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on the road at Witter Field. First pitch in that game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Woodchucks will return home on Thursday, July 2, when the Kenosha Kingfish come to town for the first time in the 2026 season. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, and fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Drafts all night! Also, the Wausau East Band will have a fundraiser night! Fans can purchase tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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