Trains Lose Steam in a 6-3 Setback to Loggers

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - Falling offensively, the Trains were handed a 6-3 defeat by the La Crosse Loggers, marking the end of a three-game win streak.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

In the first three innings, both teams focused heavily on defense and relied on their pitchers. For the Express, Jesse Neretlis threw 50 pitches, allowing no runs and achieving five strikeouts during this period.

On the mound for the Loggers, Sahil Patel dished out six strikeouts, preventing zero runs and allowing only one Express player to get on base with a walk, throughout the first three innings and threw 43 pitches.

The Express finished the scoring drought in the fourth inning, securing the first earned run of the night with bases empty and Jaxon Schumacher hitting a home run near center field, marking his second home run of the season for the Trains.

Despite having a 1-0 lead, the Trains struggled defensively, allowing three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The inning began with the first pitch from Neretlis, which resulted in a home run to left field by Mana Lau Kong, tying the score at 1-1.

The Loggers did not stop there, with Eli Small hitting a groundout to third base, bringing home Maxwell Kalk. Shortly after, Sebastian Hurtado hit a single to center, bringing home Kelsen Johnson to take the lead at 3-1.

Going two more innings without a single run scored for either team, the Trains started their comeback in the top of the eighth inning with Nolan Stoll crossing home plate following a Cade Palkowski single to left field to create a 3-2 deficit.

Despite the one earned run in the top of the eighth, the Trains were unable to continue their drive, ending the night with two runs. On the other side of the Diamonds, Lukas Buckner hit a triple near center field, bringing home three players to secure the lead of 6-2.

Having one more chance at the top of the ninth inning, the Trains were unable to capitalize on their chances, leaving Anthony Martinez stranded on base after hitting a double to center field.

The Express will have another chance back at home against the Loggers at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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