Rockers Head Back to Witter Field

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay makes another trip to Witter Field in the first half as they will face the Rafters for the eighth time this year. First pitch is at 6:35 in Wisconsin Rapids as both teams look to close out the first half on a high note.

The Rafters swept Green Bay in yesterday's doubleheader after their position players were forced to toe the rubber. Today for Wisconsin Rapids, Tristin Crusenberry (Campbellsville University) will be the arm. He started against the Rockers just six days ago in that 17-6 Green Bay Victory.

Crusenberry has a 14.49 ERA this season through his six appearances. He has an 0-4 record and will look to get back on track against a Rockers team that currently has a five game losing streak. The Green Bay offense will look for similar results to their last game facing Crusenberry. They knocked the starter out of the game in the first inning and plated seven runs.

For the Rockers, it'll be JT Guerrero (Grand Canyon University) making his second straight start on the road in Wisconsin Rapids. Last time out, he looked excellent after the first inning. Guerrero pitched six innings in his last start and allowed only the two runs that came early in the outing. With his 4.96 ERA, he looks to work through a Rafters order that has fared well against Green Bay as of late.

The Rockers will be looking to their left-handed bats to produce some early runs as they go with five lefties against Crusenberry. Zach Novakowski is back in the nine-hole, a spot where he has really excelled this summer. Green Bay will need that offense to come back to life for tonight's game as well as tomorrow's game in Fond du Lac.

The Rockers return home on Monday, June 29, hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. That game will be slated for 6:35 pm and signify the end of the first half of Northwoods League baseball. It is also Dog Days! You can bring your dog to the game and receive free hotdogs for the first 90 minutes. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2026

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