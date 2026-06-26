Rockers and Rafters Set to Play Double-Header

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay, coming off a subpar performance in Wausau last night, looks to get two huge wins vs. the struggling Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Rockers must win out and have the Woodchucks and Mallards lose most of their remaining game if the Rockers want to clinch the first half title in the Great Lakes West.

On the mound for the Rockers in game one is Titan Targac, the hard throwing southpaw will make his first appearance as a starter for the Rockers. In six appearances he holds a 3.38 ERA in eight innings of action, giving up just three hits and three earned runs. In game two, the Rockers will toss another bullpen arm, Keaton Baird, who has appeared in six games and holds a 7.62 ERA.

For the Rafters in game one, it is Colton LaFave, who is also a typical bullpen arm that finds himself starting today. In four appearances, he has a 7.88 ERA in eight innings of action. The righty closed out the Rafters 4-2 win against Green Bay last Saturday. In game two, Spencer Lanz gets the nod. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA. Lanz will make his first appearance against the Rockers this season.

The Rockers return home on Monday, June 29, hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's Slide into Sobriety Night with a giveaway of a Rockers Themed Playing Card Deck Courtesy of Sober Green Bay! It's also Free Hotdog Monday and Bark in the Park! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Dani Maus Duo! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.