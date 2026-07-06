Green Bay Falls to 1-5 with Loss

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Dock Spiders pitching staff limited the Rockers to just a pair of runs as they dropped game two of the series 4-2. Green Bay had their opportunities with runners aboard but were unable to capitalize.

The Rockers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Aidan Kuni reached base and was driven home by Coleman Lewis. Fond du Lac would come out hot in the bottom half of the first inning, plating two runs off of Eddy Eveland in his debut.

The Spiders loaded the bases with nobody out and then a soft ground ball off the bat of Jay Campbell snuck through the infield. Eveland settled in nicely throughout the rest of his start. He had the longest opening appearance of a Rocker starter this year, tossing six innings with three strikeouts.

The Rockers allowed another run in the sixth inning as JJ Nielson brought Carter Christensen home with an RBI knock. Fond du Lac led 4-1 going into the seventh inning. Stefan Di Corrado then drove in Coleman Lewis who reached on a walk to make it a two-run game.

The Rockers rally in the eighth inning fell short as Eli Selga, in his final game, had an opportunity with the bases loaded and two outs. He flew out deep to right center field, ending the frame. The Dock Spider bullpen was able to close out the game in the ninth inning with Morgan Garrett getting the save.

With the loss, the Rockers now fall to 1-5 in the second half and remain in last place in the Great Lakes West division.

The Rockers return home after the All-Star break on July 10. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game one of a two-game set, slated for a 6:35 start. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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