Rockers Travel to Herr-Baker Field

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The final game before the All-Star break brings the Rockers to Herr-Baker field for a matchup with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05 pm. Green Bay is on a four game skid while Fondy has played their best baseball of the season in the early parts of the second half.

The Spiders got offensive production from every bat in the lineup yesterday. Sam Fonder has his crew rolling through July at 4-1. Jaden Rose, who had been scuffling over his last free games, had two doubles in Green Bay yesterday. That will be a key bat for Rocker pitching to silence.

Another new arm will make his Northwoods League debut for Green Bay. Eddy Eveland will have the ball in the Sunday afternoon contest. The right-hander from Southeastern Community College posted a 3.75 ERA in his first season with the Blackhawks. With a WHIP of just 1.37 in his second year, he will be called upon to go deep into this game.

The Rockers have had their struggles with starting pitcher depth this season. A large majority of the arms in the rotation were bullpen guys at their schools, however Eveland is a true starter. The hope is that he can work through a majority of the game today, and that the other starting pitchers settle into their role the second time through the rotation.

Fond du Lac is going with Benjamin Kasten from Northern Illinois University. He only threw four innings in his seven appearances this past year. The walks were also a big issue in addition to getting knocked around. He issued six free passes to just two strikeouts. This afternoon is a prime spot for the Green Bay hitters to tee off.

The Rockers return home after the All-Star break on July 10. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in game one of a two-game set, slated for a 6:35 start. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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