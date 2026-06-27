Rox Fall, 5-3, at Mankato, Look to Split Series Saturday

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Owen Estabrook in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Owen Estabrook in action(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The First Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox (21-12) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (14-17) 5-3 on Friday, and will play game two of the road series on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the second, St. Cloud found two extra-base hits to tie up the game. Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) smashed the baseball over the left field wall for his first home run of the season to score two, and Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) showed off his speed with an RBI triple to tie the game at three apiece.

On the mound, Adam Trevino (Purdue University) and Jacob Imoto (University of Arkansas) combined to throw the final 3.1 innings of the game without allowing a run from Mankato. Imoto was able to strike out four batters without giving up a hit or walk in two innings of work.

The Rox applied pressure on offense by loading the bases in the sixth inning, and getting eight members of the batting order on base in the game. Down by two in the top of the ninth inning, St. Cloud put two on base, but the rally fell just short.

St. Cloud has the chance to split the road series against Mankato on Saturday before heading back home for a two game series beginning Sunday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Owen Estabrook.

St. Cloud finishes the road series against Mankato on Saturday, June 27, at 6:35 PM. The Rox return home at 4:05 PM on Sunday to host the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field. It will be a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to Run Around the Bases After the Game and Get Autographs on the Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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