Rox Roll in 12-0 Win over Larks, Finish Series Monday
Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The First Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox (23-12) shut out the Bismarck Larks (16-17) 12-0 on Sunday ahead of the series finale on Monday at Joe Faber Field.
St. Cloud scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning to take an early 4-0 lead in the game. Colton Rother (University of Kansas) knocked home two runs with a single, and Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) did the same with a two-run single to extend the advantage to four.
Tyler Phenow (Texas Christian University) pitched an incredible game on the mound, tossing 5.2 shutout innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit. Phenow set the tone for the pitching staff that held Bismarck scoreless throughout the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Aidan Mouton picked up the third two-run single of the day for the Rox to make the score 6-0.
St. Cloud kept the scoring going in the bottom of the seventh by adding another four runs, including two from a Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) single.
The Rox extended the scoring streak to three consecutive innings by adding two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI triple by Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) and an RBI single from Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) to put the Rox up 12-0.
St. Cloud sealed the deal in the top of the ninth to secure the 12-0 shutout victory over Bismarck. The Rox wrap up the series against Bismarck at Joe Faber Field on Monday at 6:35 PM.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Phenow.
The Rox finish the series against the Larks at home on Monday, June 29, at 6:35 PM. There will be a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway for the first 400 fans at Joe Faber Field, presented by Sentry Bank.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox pitcher Tyler Phenow
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