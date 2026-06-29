Eusebio Pitches Nine Strong in Close Victory

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







RICHMOND, IN - The Rockford Rivets traveled to Indiana on Sunday afternoon to begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Mummies. The Screws came into the matchup on a three-game losing streak, where they were outscored 34-9 in that stretch.

The Screws took down Richmond, 3-2, in a pitching duel that included 16 total strikeouts between the starters. Rockford managed just two total hits, along with eight walks, to help get them the victory.

Right-handed pitcher Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) made his sixth start of the season for Rockford, coming into the game fourth on the team in strikeouts with 27 on the summer. Eusebio added to his total, throwing the first complete game in the Northwoods League this summer, with seven strikeouts, allowing two runs on five hits.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Mummies earned their first hit of the game with an RBI triple to take the 1-0 lead. Eusebio was able to keep the runner stranded at third, following two strikeouts to end the inning.

The Rivets went hitless through the first six innings of the game, being struck out eight times in that stretch. In the top of the seventh, Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) ended the hitting woes with a single to centerfield. Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) was struck by a pitch the next at-bat, putting two runners on with one out. The Screws were unable to capitalize, coming out of the inning without a score.

In the bottom of the frame, the Flying Mummies loaded the bases with no outs on Eusebio with three straight singles. He was able to limit the damage, allowing just one run off an RBI groundout, making it 2-0 Richmond.

The Rivets' offense came alive at the top of the eighth, drawing two walks and a single to load the bases with no outs. Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) drew the third walk of the frame, scoring Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) from third. A strikeout later, Nevils grounded a ball to the first baseman, who made a throw to home plate that was unable to be held onto by the catcher, scoring two runners to make it 3-2 Rockford.

In the top of the ninth, the Screws looked to add more insurance, loading the bases again, this time with three straight walks. Richmond was able to keep them from scoring, getting out of the inning without any more damage.

Eusebio retired the final six batters he faced, three via strikeout, to pick up his second win of the season. He also became just the fifth pitcher in team history to toss a complete game, shining through nine straight innings for the Rivets.

The Screws will take on the Flying Mummies tomorrow, at 6:35 p.m., looking to string some more wins together before the first half of the season ends in July.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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