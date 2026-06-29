MoonDogs Drop Game to Stingers 3-4

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







WILLMAR, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs opened a two-game series against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday night, falling 4-3.

Neither team was able to break through during the first two innings before the MoonDogs struck first in the top of the third.

Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) and Evan Robliecki (University of Hawaii) recorded back-to-back singles to put runners on base. Andrew Purdy (University of Alabama) then lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Wilkey to score and give Mankato a 1-0 lead.

Willmar responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of a stolen base to add three more runs and move ahead 3-1.

The MoonDogs answered in the fourth when Charlie Buckles (Florida State University) blasted a solo home run to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Stingers quickly regained their two-run cushion in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run of their own, extending the lead to 4-2.

Both pitching staffs settled in from there, holding the opposing offenses scoreless through the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Mankato mounted one final rally in the ninth, scoring on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one. However, the comeback fell just short as the Stingers held on for the 4-3 victory.

The MoonDogs return to action Sunday as they host the Stingers at ISG Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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