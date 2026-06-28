Lakeshore Chinooks and Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/28

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- For game three of their five-game homestand, the Lakeshore Chinooks (16-15) host the Kalamazoo Growlers (21-13) today at 1:05 pm CDT. The two teams faced each other in a two-game set earlier in the year on May 27-28, where Kalamazoo got the upper hand on the Chinooks with a sweep.

Today's Chinooks starting pitcher Carter Kutz pitched three scoreless innings against Kalamazoo on May 28, but since then has allowed 12 earned runs in 10.2 innings of work.

Additions to today's lineup include DH Sam Meidenbauer hitting eighth, and third basemen Jake Altman hitting ninth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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