Wausau Takes Magic Number to One with Shutout Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks are now on the cusp of a fourth playoff appearance in the last five seasons, after a 8-0 shutout win on Sunday afternoon at Witter Field over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Wausau is now one step away from winning the first half Great Lakes West title. They can clinch with a win at Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow or if Madison loses its final game of the half against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Tyson Potts (Central Michigan) turned in his best start of his two-year span in Wausau, lasting 7.2 shutout innings on 97 total pitches. The right-hander struck out eight hitters in a second consecutive start, and had just one walk. It was the longest start for any Woodchuck this season. Logan Waldschmidt (New Orleans/Transfer Portal) recorded the final four outs of the game to finish Wausau's third shutout of the year.

Seven of the nine batters for Wausau got a hit in the win. That included Kyler Northrop (Washington State), who went 3-4 with an RBI. Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) also finished 2-4 with two runs scored an RBI, and Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) contributed by going 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

For the second straight game, Wausau took the lead at the first time of asking. In the top of the first, a line drive base hit from Kyler Northrop (Washington State) scored Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky).

Then, in the second inning, Witter Field was treated to a Jake Berkland clinic. One a two-strike count with two outs, Berkland smashed a double into right-center field, which brought home two runs to extend the lead. Then, Berkland stole his 37th base of the summer to reach third base, and came home on a throwing error to make it 4-0.

Then, Wausau grew the cushion in the fifth. After Gatlin Pitts began the inning with a standup triple, Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) knocked him in on an RBI single. Another run came across in the inning on a balk, and Caleb Karll (Montevallo) followed that with a sharp two-RBI single into right-center field. That completed a four-run frame, and gave Wausau all the offense it would need on the day to prevail.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Woodchucks pitching has allowed just one run over the last 23 innings.

The Woodchucks are undefeated this season when Holden Groebl and Jace Souza (Texas Tech/USC) have started in the same game.

Kyler Northrop recorded his third multi-hit game of the summer in the win.

All nine Woodchucks hitters reached base in the victory.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 21-8, and now have their magic number down to one to clinch the Great Lakes West title in the first half. They will face Wisconsin Rapids in a "win and in" game tomorrow night, Monday, June 29, at Witter Field at 6:35 p.m. The game mirrors Wausau's situation to make the playoffs last summer, when they beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to advance to the Northwoods League playoffs, eliminating the Madison Mallards in the process.

Wausau will return to Athletic Park Thursday, July 2, when they face the Kenosha Kingfish for the first time in the 2026 season. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, where fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Drafts throughout the game! Also, it's the annual fundraiser night for the Wausau East Band! Fans can purchase tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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