Ballenilla Drives in Four in Rockers Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A consistent showcase of offense helped propel the Rockers to an 8-6 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay scored in five of the nine innings. David Ballenilla was the most productive bat in the Rockers lineup, tallying four RBIs on the day.

He got Green Bay's scoring started as he plated Max Humphrey with a sacrifice fly. Ballenilla had two sac flies in the game, bringing his total to four in the past two games. He also knocked a 2-RBI single in the fifth inning. Green Bay led by as many as seven runs in the ball game.

Ben Fishel added to the Rockers score with an RBI single that fell in shallow center field. Fishel's all-field approach has been a big part of the Rockers offense. Humphrey added another run to the scoreboard with a shot deep down the left field line. That solo blast was Humphrey's third of the summer.

Caden Crask-Weeks looked good in his sixth start of the summer. His changeup had great drop all afternoon, and the high fastball was fanning Dock Spider hitters left and right. He pitched four innings and only allowed two hits in his scoreless appearance. Kaden Straily, Henry Irwin and Zach Tenn all saw time out in relief.

Payton Fort, who had two home runs in yesterday's ball game, drove in Mike Dee for an added bit of insurance in the seventh inning. Fort has continued to put up great numbers down the stretch in the first half.

Despite a late rally by Fond du Lac, scoring six runs in the final four frames, the Rockers held on to grab their second straight victory on the road.

Madison and Wausau continue to battle for first place in the Great Lakes West while the Rockers try to continue winning down the stretch, boosting that overall record for the second half.

The Rockers return home on Monday, June 29, hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. That game will be slated for 6:35 pm and signify the end of the first half of Northwoods League baseball. It is also Dog Days! You can bring your dog to the game and receive free hotdogs for the first 90 minutes. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

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