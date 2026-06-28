Dock Spiders Comeback Bid Falls Short against Rockers

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders' comeback attempt fell short Sunday afternoon as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Green Bay Rockers in their final home game of the first half.

Green Bay scored the first seven runs of the game before Fond du Lac got on the board in the sixth inning. Vincent Venverloh delivered a two-run single to cut the deficit to 7-2, but the Rockers answered with a run in the seventh to regain a six-run advantage.

The Dock Spiders continued to chip away, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single by Reed Strohmeyer. Trailing by four entering the ninth, Fond du Lac added two more runs on a two-run single from Tyler Neises, but the rally ended with the tying run left on base as Green Bay held on for the 8-6 victory.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers combined for seven strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and issuing seven free passes. Left-hander Carter Wilcox led the staff with five strikeouts over four innings.

Defensively, Fond du Lac committed two errors and allowed 13 stolen bases, the most the Dock Spiders have surrendered in a game this season.

Offensively, the Dock Spiders totaled 10 hits and drew seven walks. Reed Strohmeyer paced the lineup, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 2, to open a home series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

All fans in attendance will be eligible for the Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway, presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.