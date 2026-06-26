Dock Spiders Lose Rhythm Late against Chinooks

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders allowed 13 hits, including four runs over the final two innings, in a 9-5 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks at Herr-Baker Field.

Lakeshore opened the scoring in the first inning before Fond du Lac answered in the bottom half on an RBI single by Joey Arend. Tied at 1-1, the Chinooks scored two runs in the third inning and added two more in the fifth to build a 5-1 lead.

The Dock Spiders cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth inning as Kiernan O'Neill drove in two runs with a single. Lakeshore responded by scoring four combined runs in the eighth and ninth innings to extend its advantage.

Fond du Lac attempted a comeback in the ninth, scoring twice, but the rally fell short as the Chinooks secured the 9-5 victory.

The Dock Spiders collected 10 hits, marking their second consecutive game with double-digit hits. Four players recorded multi-hit performances, led by Joey Arend, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. The three-hit game was Arend's first of the season and his fourth multi-hit performance.

On the mound, Fond du Lac struck out seven batters but surrendered 13 hits, including five extra-base hits, as Lakeshore's offense pulled away late.

With the loss, the Dock Spiders fell to 3-7 in the season series against the Chinooks.

Fond du Lac travels to Wausau on Friday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Woodchucks.

Fond du Lac returned to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday, June 27, for a 4:05 p.m. game. Saturday's contest will feature the Lake Winnebago Shantymen alternate identity, and the first 500 fans will receive a beach towel courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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