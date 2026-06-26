Wausau Tops Green Bay to Remain in First Place

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers fell behind early to the Woodchucks and never regained control as they fell 11-4 and now remain in third place in the division. Will Harrigan had the start for Green Bay and he got knocked around early.

Wausau plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped off with a three-run homer by Dawson Harman. The walk and hit by pitch immediately cost the Rockers. In the second, Green Bay got on the scoreboard as Dom Bello had an RBI single. The Rockers had a chance for more with the bases loaded and just one out, but they couldn't cash in.

Harman came back up in the third inning and pulled a two-RBI double down the left field line. His knock gave the Woodchucks a 6-1 lead and the day would be over for Harrigan. Max Wagar would come into the game for his first relief appearance of the season.

Wagar pitched a scoreless fourth, but the fifth inning is where the Wausau bats came alive again. A wild pitch, an RBI groundout, and a base hit all plated more runs for the Woodchucks who then led 9-1. The deficit didn't stay at eight for long as Payton Fort launched a home run.

The Georgia Gwinnett Junior went deep for the first time this season for a three-run shot. The score remained 9-4 for a handful of innings before Wausau added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Joey McLaughlin scored on a wild pitch and Jake Berkland scored on a fielder's choice.

The Rockers had a tough time containing the Woodchucks on the bases. Stolen bases, wild pitches and pass balls continue to be an achilles heel for the Green Bay defense.

The Rockers return home on Friday, June 26, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 4:05 pm with game two starting thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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