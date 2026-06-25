Mummies Drop Sixth Straight Game in 4-1 Loss to Pit Spitters
Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies dropped their sixth straight game in a 4-1 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Richmond (15-16) struck first in the third inning when Prince DeBoskie blasted a solo home run to left field, giving the Mummies a 1-0 advantage. Traverse City (19-12) responded in the bottom half of the inning. Following a pair of walks, Zach Kucharczyk delivered a two-run double to right field to put the Pit Spitters ahead 2-1.
The Mummies collected seven hits on the night, led by Drew Phillips and Eli Bennett, who each recorded two-hit performances. Richmond threatened in the sixth after singles from Phillips and Bennett, but stranded two runners.
Traverse City added two insurance runs in the seventh. Zach Kucharczyk drove home one run with an RBI single before Josh Stonehouse drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 4-1.
Nick Julian (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three across six innings. Kyle Timko (3-0) earned the win after surrendering one run over six innings, while Bryce Suiter picked up a save with three scoreless innings of relief, striking out six.
The Flying Mummies and Pit Spitters face off for the fourth time in six days, Thursday night in Traverse City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.
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