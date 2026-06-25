Honkers Fall to Rivets 7-6 in Back-And-Forth Battle

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers came up just short Tuesday night, falling to the Rockford Rivets 7-6 in a tightly contested game that wasn't decided until the final innings.

Ian Regal made his fifth start of the season for Rochester and worked a clean first inning to set the tone early.

The Honkers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Sam Harris led off the bottom of the first with a double before Robert Orr launched a two-run home run to the deepest part of left-center field, giving Rochester an early 2-0 advantage.

Regal ran into some self-inflicted trouble over the next two innings, issuing three walks in the second and allowing a string of singles in the third. However, the right-hander worked his way out of each jam to keep Rockford off the board.

Rochester's offense continued to swing a hot bat in the third inning. Sean Barta reached with a one-out single, and after a popout put two away, Matt Maize delivered a two-run homer to right field, extending the Honkers' lead to 4-0.

Rockford finally found some momentum in the fourth inning. A single, double, and walk loaded the bases and turned the lineup over. The Rivets pieced together several quality at-bats to cut the deficit to one run before designated hitter Tommy Townsend delivered the biggest blow of the inning. With two runners aboard, Townsend launched a three-run homer over the right-field fence to give Rockford a 6-4 lead.

Townsend later reflected on his productive night at the plate.

"I was just seeing the ball well. In this league, you have some good days and some bad days," Townsend said. "Today was a good day, and you've got to take advantage when they come."

The Rivets' lead was short-lived.

After two quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, Cameron Sewell doubled into right field to spark a rally. Robert Orr followed with a single, and Nolan Gantar kept the inning alive before Sean Barta lined a base hit into shallow center field, driving in two runs and tying the game at 6-6.

Both bullpens took control from there.

Pitchers on both sides combined for three consecutive scoreless innings, keeping the game deadlocked and building anticipation late into the night.

Rockford finally broke through in the eighth inning. Zan Von Schlegell drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Townsend came through once again, lining a single that scored the go-ahead run and put the Rivets ahead 7-6.

The Honkers were unable to answer in the bottom half of the inning, setting the stage for Rockford closer Ben Buehring in the ninth.

Buehring was dominant.

Called upon to face the heart of Rochester's lineup, the converted catcher struck out all three hitters he faced to secure the 7-6 victory for the Rivets.

Rockford manager Bob Koopmann praised his closer following the game.

"He's been phenomenal all year. He just started pitching in December, if you can believe that," Koopmann said. "He was a catcher for all three seasons collegiately. He's truly a remarkable player, and I hope he makes the All-Star Game. He hasn't allowed an earned run all season."

With the win, Rockford takes Game 1 of the series. The two teams will return to Mayo Field on Thursday for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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