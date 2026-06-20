Honkers Fall to Minnesota Mud Puppies, 7-1

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers dropped a 7-1 decision to the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday night in a game that was called early due to a thunderstorm.

Payne Lochridge got the start for Rochester and was locked in through the first four innings, matching Minnesota starter Teagan Yotter in a tight pitchers' duel. Lochridge worked efficiently early, keeping the Mud Puppies off the scoreboard while the two starters traded scoreless frames.

Minnesota broke through in the fifth inning. Back-to-back walks and a double plated the game's first run before Owen Bond launched a three-run home run over the left-field wall to extend the lead. Just a few batters later, Brayden Kohls added another three-run blast, capping off a seven-run inning for the Mud Puppies.

The Rochester offense struggled to find its rhythm against Yotter, who silenced the Honkers lineup through five innings. Rochester's lone run came when Andrew Grenert drew a walk and used his speed to create an opportunity. A throwing error by Yotter allowed Grenert to advance to third, and a passed ball later brought him home to cut the deficit to 7-1.

The sixth and seventh innings remained scoreless as Rochester's bullpen settled things down. Gavin Simurdiak tossed two shutout innings, while Owen Strey worked around a hit to keep Minnesota off the board.

Before the game could continue, a thunderstorm moved through the area, forcing officials to call the contest.

With the loss, Rochester falls to 14-10 on the season. The Honkers will head to Rockford for their next series before returning to Mayo Field on Tuesday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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