Wausau Wins Rain-Shortened Game in Athletic Park Return
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks got back to their winning ways at home Friday night with a 10-1 victory against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The game was called due to inclement weather after the game entered a rain delay following the conclusion of the fifth inning. Even though only five innings were played in the game, that is the minimum length necessary for a game to be considered complete in the Northwoods League.
L.J. Drummond (Miami) continued to deliver for Wausau on the mound, allowing just one run though five innings of work in his fourth start of the summer. Drummond had a career-high seven strikeouts and surrendered just three hits in the start. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) went 3-4 with three runs scored, one RBI, and three stolen bases.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
The Woodchucks trailed at the start, after Fond du Lac hit a solo home run in the second inning to score first. Wausau evened things up in the third inning off a two-out RBI single from Ryan Chase, his 22nd of the summer. The Woodchucks then pulled in front in the next inning when Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) brought home future college teammate Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas).
Then, in the fifth inning Wausau's opened things up on the scoreboard before the sky opened up to rain. Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) reached on an error that scored Jake Berkland to make it 3-1, and Bradon Durfee followed that by earning an RBI on a groundout. With two outs in the inning, Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) delivered a two-RBI single into left-center field, which kept the frame going.
Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) followed Pitts with a base hit that led to another run scoring following a Fond du Lac error. Then, a Jake Berkland infield RBI single and a Kyler Northrop (Washington State) two-run triple put the finishing touches on a massive eight-run inning, which was followed by the lightning delay that ultimately ended the game.
NOTES AND NUMBERS
The Woodchucks' eight-run fifth inning provided Wausau with the most runs in a single frame since the 13 runs scored on June 6 in a 29-2 record-breaking win against Wisconsin Rapids.
Jake Berkland extended his lead atop the Northwoods League stolen base charts with three on the night, putting up to 25 total this summer.
The Woodchucks are now 4-0 in the summer when L.J. Drummond makes a start, with all of those starts coming at Athletic Park.
The Woodchucks are now 2-0 in games shortened by rain in the 2026 season, with both games coming at home.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Woodchucks move to 14-7 and are 1-1 to start the six-game set against the Dock Spiders. Thanks to Green Bay's loss against Kenosha, the Woodchucks now have a one-game lead over the Rockers and the Madison Mallards in the Great Lakes West first half standings, with 10 games remaining in the first half.
The Woodchucks look for back-to-back wins at home when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. Tomorrow night, there is a Miller Lite Cribbage Board Giveaway at the ballpark, as fans will receive a Wausau Woodchucks Cribbage Board (while supplies last) presented by Miller Lite. In addition, it's also another Festival Foods Family Ticket Night, which means there are $12 tickets that include a brat and tap soda available. Fans can only purchase tickets to 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park online at woodchucks.com.
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