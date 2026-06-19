Dock Spiders Walk-Off the Woodchucks in Extras

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Tommy Googins delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Dock Spiders defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 8-7.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring in the third inning on a wild pitch and an RBI hit from designated hitter Parker Aaron. Wausau tied the game at 2-2 before the Dock Spiders regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Dylan Archuleta and a sacrifice fly from Miles Vandenheuvel.

The Woodchucks answered in the following inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Gavin Obremski, and eventually tied the game at 4-4. The score remained even through nine innings.

In extra innings, Wausau scored once in the top of the 10th, but Fond du Lac responded in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by JJ Nielsen to extend the game. The Woodchucks then took a two-run lead in the 11th inning before the Dock Spiders rallied. Carson Willis tied the game with a two-run single, and Tommy Googins followed with a walk-off RBI single to complete the comeback and secure the victory.

Fond du Lac recorded 10 hits, including two doubles. Willis, Googins and Archuleta each posted multi-hit performances and combined for six hits and four RBI.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders matched their season-high with 15 strikeouts. Starter Kyle Manship led the way with nine strikeouts over five innings, while Gunner Gilmore, Brady Hudson and Kasey Gilman combined for the remaining six.

The victory extended Fond du Lac's winning streak to a season-best three games and gave the Dock Spiders a win in the opening game of a six-game season series against Wausau.

The Dock Spiders next home game is on Sunday, June 21, when they host the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The first 500 fans at the park will receive a Dock Spider Adjustable Hat presented by TDS!

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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