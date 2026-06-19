Rockers Look for Sixth Sweep of Season

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers mashed six home runs in yesterday's contest, and will look to continue their offensive hot streak in the middle of June.

With yesterday's victory, Green Bay now sits in a tie for first place in the Great Lakes West with the Wausau Woodchucks. However, Wausau has played two less games, due to a rained out doubleheader, and has an overall better winning percentage. The next time these two teams face off is on June 24th.

The starter for tonight's ball game is Max Wagar, the righthander from Lipscomb University. He has appeared in three games and holds a 1.29 ERA. Out of all the starting pitchers so far, Wagar holds the lowest ERA among them. His last time out vs. Lakeshore, he gave up just one hit and one run in four innings of a shortened, seven inning game. In his last two outings, he gave up two hits total.

The Kingfish, who look to even the series, will offer Jake Storey, who's appeared in three games thus far, in year number two of his Northwoods League career. Storey, who played in Rockford last season, has a 5.68 ERA this season. His last time out vs. At Royal Oak, he went five innings, giving up four hits and two runs. The right-handera just finished up his senior year at Northern Colorado. This year, Green Bay is 12-4 when facing a right-handed starting pitcher.

The Rockers look for sweep number six on the season. This year, they've done it five times, beating the Rafters, Mallards, the Chinooks and Dock Spiders twice.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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