Trains Stall After Weather Delay, Fall, 4-2, to Duluth

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Trains fall short and lose momentum following a rain delay, giving Duluth a 4-2 victory Friday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

The Trains split their series with the Duluth Huskies after a 4-1 win on Thursday, but were unfortunately pulled down with a 4-2 loss.

Eau Claire earned the first run of the game with a home run by Anthony Martinez to secure a 1-0 lead. However, the offensive momentum secured by the homerun was quickly put on hold with a 48-minute weather delay.

Coming out of the weather delay, the Huskies secured their first run after Abe Ahlbery advanced to third off a wild pitch thrown by Hunter Guenther, and quickly stole home to tie up the game, 1-1.

The Trains quickly respond with a run of their own after Jaxon Schumacher hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Jake Busson.

However, the Express was silenced, facing 17 strikeouts and leaving multiple batters on base throughout the game. On the opposite side of the diamonds, the Huskies secured three runs in the seventh inning to secure their victory, with George McIntyre hitting a double to left field, bringing home Max Berrisford.

Due to pitching struggles, Dan Hardcastle was walked, bringing home Anthony Cepeda after he hit a single to center field to bring home Abe Ahlberg.

Despite out-hitting Duluth 9-6, the Trains could not capitalize on their multiple chances at bat and heavily relied on their defense, which also saw some struggles.

With Guenther at the mound, he only struck out three batters out of the 22 faced in five innings and walked four. Mike Erspamer, who made his Express debut, struggled as well, pitching for one inning and walking five players and giving up three runs.

Sam Malone closed out the pitching for the Express and secured a high of five strikeouts and only walked one player.

Despite having the bottom of the ninth inning to pull together a win, the Espress fell looking, abandoning bases loaded and securing a 4-2 loss.

Eau Claire will stay at home and take on the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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