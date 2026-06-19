Kingfish Comeback Falls Short in Slugfest against Green Bay

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Kingfish nearly pulled off another late comeback Thursday night, but the defending Northwoods League champion Green Bay Rockers had just enough power to hold on.

Kenosha dropped the opener of a two-game set 11-10 at Capital Credit Union Park, moving the Kingfish to 13-12 on the season. Green Bay improved to 14-8 with the win.

The Rockers used the long ball all night, launching six home runs to right field. Andrew Raymond hit two of them, including the go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the eighth after Kenosha had tied the game with four runs in the top half of the inning.

The Kingfish struck first in the opening inning. Dominic Kibler, making his summer debut for Kenosha, reached on an error before Brendan Fritch was hit by a pitch. Luke Landrus followed with a two-run double to center, giving the 'Fish a 2-0 lead.

Green Bay answered with a solo home run from Coleman Lewis in the bottom of the first before Kenosha added another run in the third. Kibler ripped a triple to center and came home on a sacrifice fly from Fritch, extending the lead to 3-1.

The Rockers began to chip away with another solo home run in the third, this one from Ben Fishel. Green Bay then took control in the fourth, using a two-run homer from Mike Dee and an RBI triple from Fishel to jump in front 5-3.

Kenosha continued to battle. The Kingfish pulled within one in the fifth when J.R. Nelson scored on a sacrifice fly from Kibler. After Green Bay pushed the lead back to 6-4 in the bottom half, the 'Fish tied the game in the sixth without recording a hit. Cole Ide scored on a bases-loaded walk from Kibler, and Nelson came home when Fritch was hit by a pitch.

Green Bay landed another big swing in the seventh. Raymond opened the inning with a solo homer, and Aidan Kuni later added a three-run shot to push the Rockers ahead 10-6.

Kenosha responded immediately in the eighth. Owen Nowak walked before Kibler drove him home with his second triple of the night. Fritch followed with an RBI single, and Dawson Downs delivered the biggest swing of his young summer, blasting his first career Northwoods League home run to tie the game at 10.

But the tie did not last long. Raymond answered with his second homer of the night in the bottom of the eighth, putting Green Bay back in front 11-10.

The Kingfish still had one more push in the ninth. Nowak singled with two outs and stole second, putting the tying run in scoring position. Kibler then walked, bringing the go-ahead run to first, but Green Bay escaped the jam to finish off the win.

Kibler had a standout summer debut for Kenosha, finishing 2-for-3 with two triples, three RBIs, three runs scored, two walks and a sacrifice fly. Downs added the game-tying two-run homer in the eighth, while Landrus drove in two runs with his first-inning double.

Kaden Straily earned the win for Green Bay, Tsubasa Tomii took the loss for Kenosha and KJ Ward picked up the save after closing out the ninth.

The Kingfish and Rockers will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Friday night for the finale of the two-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Senior right-hander Jake Storey from Northern Colorado will make the start on the mound for the 'Fish.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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