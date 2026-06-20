Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks in Rain-Shortened Contest

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Friday night's game between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Wausau Woodchucks was called after five innings due to rain and lightning, with the Woodchucks earning a 10-1 victory.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring in the second inning when catcher Carson Willis hit his first home run of the season. Wausau responded by scoring 10 unanswered runs, including an eight-run fifth inning. Following the completion of the fifth inning, severe weather moved into the area, resulting in a delay before the game was ultimately called.

In the shortened contest, the Dock Spiders recorded three hits, coming from Carson Willis, Vincent Venverloh and Reed Strohmeyer.

Fond du Lac's offense drew three walks and struck out seven times against Wausau pitching.

On the mound, Zak White led the Dock Spiders with seven strikeouts over four innings. Fond du Lac pitchers allowed 10 runs on 10 hits, with five hits and eight runs coming during Wausau's fifth-inning rally.

The Dock Spiders return to Athletic Park on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. to conclude the two-game road series against the Woodchucks.

The Dock Spiders next home game is on Sunday, June 21, when they host the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The first 500 fans at the park will receive a Dock Spider Adjustable Hat presented by TDS!

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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