Pit Spitters Sweep Friday Doubleheader, Finish Four-Game Sweep of Battle Creek

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - For the second straight day, the Traverse City Pit Spitters hosted a doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, this time to make up Wednesday night's weather-postponed matchup at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Traverse City collected wins in both games Friday, sealing a four-game sweep of Battle Creek and moving to a season-best four games over .500. The Pit Spitters are now 15-11, sitting one game back of the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers.

In the 4:05 p.m. opener, the Pit Spitters trailed 4-0 before taking their first swings in the bottom of the first inning. Starter Kellen Payne was removed after one-third of an inning, forcing Traverse City to go to the bullpen early.

Kade Johnson took over in long relief and delivered one of the biggest outings of the day, throwing 5.2 innings while holding Battle Creek to just one hit and one earned run.

The Pit Spitters clawed back with four consecutive scoring frames from the third through the sixth, then added the decisive run in the eighth. Colin Sander homered, Sam Kaczmarek drove in two runs, and Zach Carlson scored on a balk to give Traverse City a 6-5 lead in the eighth.

David Heefner recorded the save to secure the comeback win.

Game two began 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. The nightcap was shortened to seven innings under Northwoods League postponed doubleheader rules.

With Miles Morris on the mound to start game two, the Pit Spitters jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third. Jacob Kucharczyk drove in two with a single, while Traverse City also scored an unearned run in the frame.

Battle Creek answered immediately in the top of the fourth, scoring three earned runs against Morris to tie the game.

From there, the Traverse City bullpen held the Battle Jacks to one earned run the rest of the way, charged to Gabe Helder in the seventh. Bryce Suiter was dominant in between, throwing 2.2 hitless innings while striking out six.

The Pit Spitters broke the game open with six combined runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Zach Kucharczyk and Ethan Guerra each delivered RBI singles in the fifth.

In the sixth, Noah Gerrick worked a bases-loaded walk, Jacob Kucharczyk added an RBI groundout, and Zach Kucharczyk singled to center to score two more, helping push Traverse City to a 9-4 win.

Zach Kucharczyk finished game two with a multi-hit performance and three RBI, helping the Pit Spitters complete the four-game sweep across consecutive doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday.

The Pit Spitters (15-11) will continue the homestand Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, hosting the Richmond Flying Mummies at 7:05 p.m. Richmond enters the matchup tied with Traverse City for second place in the standings.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.