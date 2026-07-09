Kelly, Suiter, Wolf Pitch in Great Lakes All-Star Game Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Dyersville, IA - Three Traverse City Pit Spitters pitchers represented the Great Lakes All-Stars in the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Connor Kelly, Bryce Suiter, and Charlie Wolf all took the mound Wednesday night, helping Great Lakes earn a 4-2 win over Great Plains.

The three Pit Spitters combined to record five outs against Great Plains hitters.

Kelly, a sophomore right-hander from Northwood University, entered in the second inning with Great Lakes leading 1-0. He allowed two hits and three walks while recording a groundout, finishing with 0.1 innings pitched and two earned runs allowed as Great Plains took a 2-1 lead.

Suiter, the Texas Tech right-hander, took over in the bottom of the fourth with one out. He walked the first batter he faced before retiring the next two, exiting in the fifth with the game tied 2-2.

Wolf, Princeton's redshirt freshman righty, was perfect across his two batters faced in the home half of the sixth. On 12 pitches, he struck out both hitters.

Great Lakes was lifted by a two-run go-ahead eighth inning, alongside a two-RBI game from Richmond's Prince Deboskie. Great Lakes won 4-2 while outhitting Great Plains 6-1.

The Pit Spitters, who enter the post-All-Star break schedule with a 4-1 second-half record, return to action July 10 and 11 on the road against Kalamazoo. Traverse City then returns to Turtle Creek Stadium on July 12 and 13 to face the Madison Mallards.







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