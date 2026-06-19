Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 6/19

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Chinooks look to win two in a row after walking-off the Madison Mallards last night in a 8-7 win as the teams face again tonight at 6:05 pm CDT in Madison.

Talan Kelly will make his fifth appearance of the season for the Chinooks. He is coming off a June 13 start against Wausau where he allowed four earned runs in three innings.

Riding on a 14-hit performance in last night's win, tonight's starting for the Chinooks has little changes. With that being said, one of the changes is the absence of Aukai Kea in the lineup, due to an injury suffered in the bottom of the first inning in last night's contest.

Kayden Berenz will start at catcher in place of Kea, hitting seventh.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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