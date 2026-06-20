Kenosha's Early Offense Lifts the Kingfish over the Rockers
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Kingfish scored early and often against Rocker pitching to catapult to an 8-2 victory at Capital Credit Union Park. The pitching and the bats came alive for the Fish as they notched 11 hits and only surrendered three.
Dawson Downs got the scoring started in the top of the first with a bases loaded single to score two runs. In the second, Owen Nowack would plate Ezra Essex with an RBI single, and JR Nelson would score on a wild pitch. Max Wagar did not have his best stuff on the mound for Green Bay.
Wagar tossed just an inning and a third, allowing five earned runs on four hits. His ERA now jumps to 4.11 on the season. The Kenosha offense went cold through the middle innings as Keaton Baird held down the fort and turned it over to Jiyeong Park in relief. Park threw three innings of one-run ball. In his first relief appearance, he kept the Kingfish bats in check.
In the ninth, Dawson Downs delivered again with a solo shot to right field off of Ricky Howell. That gave the Kingfish a five run lead as the score sat at 7-2. Then Hunter Snyder would score on an error by David Ballenilla. The misplay on the line drive was one of three Rocker errors in the ball game.
On the other side, Kenosha played some great defense behind their pitchers. A couple of double plays as well as some leather flashing by CJ Deckinga supported Jake Storey in his start. He went six innings and allowed just two runs on Coleman Lewis's blast.
Green Bay will look to get back on track tomorrow against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters as the Rockers head to Witter Field for a two game set.
The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
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