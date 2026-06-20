Stingers Swept by Big Sticks in Doubleheader
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (10-15) were swept by the Badlands Big Sticks (13-11) in a doubleheader Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium featuring two seven-inning games.
Badlands took the first game 4-3, scoring the game-winning run in the top of the seventh on a Chris Fox single to plate John Youens.
The Big Sticks struck first in the contest as Jalen Evans scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.
Max Buettenback responded in the bottom half of the inning, slamming a solo home run to right field to even the game up. The longball was his 20th as a Stinger and moved him into sole possession of third place in the all-time franchise home runs leaderboard ahead of Michael Suchy.
Willmar took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on another solo home run by Buettenback, 2-1. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after his 2-for-3 performance.
Chaz McRoberts went four innings in his first start as a Stinger, allowing four hits with one unearned run and five strikeouts.
The visitors seized the lead back the next half with two runs as Cooper Rasmussen brought around Davis Goodwin on a double to right field before scoring three batters later on a wild pitch.
Luke DeVine knotted the game back up in the bottom of the fifth inning, hitting a double to right field to score Noah Massey and make it a 3-3 ballgame.
But Fox brought home Youens for the decisive run in the top of the seventh, guaranteeing Badlands at least a split of the series.
The Big Sticks then sealed the series victory in game two with a 6-3 win.
Rasmussen was the first player to cross the plate in the second game, scoring on a walk during a three-run frame in the top of the third inning. Jalen Evans came home on another walk one batter later before Gam Jones scored Gavyn Schlotterback on a sacrifice fly, 3-0.
Willmar cut its deficit to one in the bottom half. Kyle Panganiban reached base on a leadoff walk before DeVine hit his first home run of the year out to right-center field the next at-bat.
Panganiban tied the game up the next inning on a sacrifice fly, scoring Cru Huenfeld, who reached on a walk four batters earlier.
Luke Kalfsbeek went 2.1 innings in his start, allowing four hits with three earned runs, four walks and four punchouts.
The score remained even until the top of the sixth, when Davis Goodwin put Badlands back ahead with a two-run homer to left field.
The Big Sticks added their last run in the top of the seventh on a Jackson Ellison single to score Youens, and Jackson Baker recorded the two inning save to complete the sweep.
DeVine was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after reaching twice, including the two-run homer.
The Stingers will look to get back in the win column Saturday, when they face the Eau Claire Express in the first matchup of a two-game road series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
About the Willmar Stingers:
The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.
For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com
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