Fast Start Not Enough for Stingers in 5-4 Road Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (9-12) fell 5-4 at the St. Cloud Rox (14-8) to split the four-game series between the two teams.

Patience was the story in the top of the first as the Stingers first run came in after four walks with the last being drawn by Cru Huenfeld when the bases were loaded to make the score 1-0 Willmar. Later on, Nate Stiveson would connect for a two-run single to send home Max Buettenbeck and Kyler Proctor. The only base hit of the inning moved the Stingers ahead 3-0.

In 2nd inning, Kyle Panganiban who earned Northwoods League Player of the Night yesterday kept finding success with a RBI single to drive home Holtt Williams and the lead was 4-0.

In the bottom half, Rox right fielder, Cole Decker answered with a triple to send Carter Jorissen home to put the host team on the board. A wild pitch from Stingers starter, Riley Hasenstab allowed Decker to score from third. Later, another wild pitch thrown allowed Dylan Westbrook to score from third and the Willmar lead was down to 4-3.

In the home third, Colton Rother drove in Brett White who was at third after advancing from first following a Hasenstab throwing error on a pickoff attempt. The game was tied at 4 and Stinger's starter was done for the night. Hasenstab's final numbers were two and one-third innings, two hits, four runs, five walks, and six strikeouts. Brady Nelson entered in relief.

The Rox starter, Josiah Peterson went two and one-third innings, allowed three hits, four earned runs, walked six, and recorded three punchouts. Lucas Harrington entered in relief.

Fast forward to the sixth inning when the Rox had runners on the corners and two outs. Decker was on first and looked to steal second. The throw down from Williams was late and Jorge Gil who was on third took off the ensuing throw to score and out St. Cloud ahead 5-4.

On the mound for the Rox, Harrington silenced the Stingers bats by completing five and two-thirds of shutout pitching, while allowing five hits, two walks and picking up four K's. He picked up his second win of the season. Even though Brady Nelson was charged with the loss he still posted five and two-thirds innings, allowed two hits, one run, and fanned eight to be named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

Brandon Jaenke picked up his third save of the season by posting a scoreless ninth and the Rox won 5-4.

The Stingers will start a four game home series with the Badlands Big Sticks tomorrow night. It will be Montevideo High School Marching Band Night Presented by Bernick's with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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