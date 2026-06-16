Kingfish Take Series Opener in Close Divisional Race

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish remain in the push for first place in the Great Lakes East after a 5-3 win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters Monday night.

Prior to Monday's game, the Kenosha Kingfish were sat at fourth place in the Great Lakes East, just one game behind a three-way tie between the Kalamazoo Growlers, Richmond Flying Mummies and Traverse City Pit Spitters. After Monday's win, the Kenosha Kingfish will rise up to third place.

In Monday's contest, all the runs the Kingfish would need came in the first two innings where they scored all of their runs. In the first, a two-RBI single by Jackson Brewer helped put the Kingfish on the board early. In the second, a leadoff walk by CJ Deckinga put a runner on for left fielder Cole Ide. On the third pitch of Ide's at-bat, a two-run home run that traveled more than 400 feet helped stretch the Kingfish's lead. After Ethan Moore followed Ide's home run with a single of his own, a stolen base and a walk by JR Nelson put runners on the corners for newcomer Owen Nowak. It didn't take long for Nowak to record his first Kingfish RBI, as a sacrifice fly brought Moore home to score.

On the mound, Logan Borboa shined on Monday. Borboa earned his first win of the summer after pitching six innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out six. Tsubasa Tomii earned his second save of the summer after shutting the door on an attempted rally by the Pit Spitters. Tomii pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on two hits.

The Kingfish will look to secure the series sweep against the Pit Spitters Tuesday night and will host a doubleheader against the Madison Mallards on Wednesday. First pitches are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, followed by 11:05 a.m. CDT and 6:35 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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