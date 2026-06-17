Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Series Finale Preview 6/16

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Tonight at 6:05 pm CDT, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks will conclude their four-game series.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup is between Chinook Sam George and Woodchuck Brett Foss. George is making his Chinooks debut after starting his season with the Kenosha Kingfish. With Kenosha, George allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Alongside George, Cooper Jones (Brigham Young University) is making his Chinooks debut. Jones will be at third base, hitting sixth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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