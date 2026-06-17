Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Series Finale Preview 6/16
Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- Tonight at 6:05 pm CDT, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks will conclude their four-game series.
Tonight's starting pitching matchup is between Chinook Sam George and Woodchuck Brett Foss. George is making his Chinooks debut after starting his season with the Kenosha Kingfish. With Kenosha, George allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Alongside George, Cooper Jones (Brigham Young University) is making his Chinooks debut. Jones will be at third base, hitting sixth.
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Dock Spiders Rise Past the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Habaneros Blanked by Grand Forks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Fall, Split Four-Game Set in Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Offensive Struggles Continue, Rivets Drop Seventh Straight - Rockford Rivets
- Ninth-Inning Rally Leads Growlers to Rain-Riddled Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Pit Spitters Can't Recover from Kenosha's Early Surge, Swept by Kingfish - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Series Finale Preview 6/16 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Bats Quiet After Second Inning in Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- LePage Set to Start in Series Finale - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Top Loggers 9-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Top Big Sticks 5-1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Eau Claire Stays Hot, Rides 15-Hit Night to Victory - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Walk to Win in Wisconsin Rapids - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Fall Short 8-5, Return Home Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Green Bay Tops Fond du Lac in Extras - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose in Extra Innings Thriller against the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Kyle Panganiban Stars in Stingers Win over Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Strong Start by MoonDogs Holds Big Sticks Offense to One Run in Loss - Badlands Big Sticks
- Kingfish Take Series Opener in Close Divisional Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Dig Deep for Key Win in Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mummies Ride Fast Start to 9-1 Win over Battle Jacks - Richmond Flying Mummies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Series Finale Preview 6/16
- Chinooks Bats Quiet After Second Inning in Loss
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/15
- Chinooks Seven-Run Fourth Inning Outburst Enough for Win over Wausau
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Game Two Preview 6/14