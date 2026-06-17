Habaneros Blanked by Grand Forks
Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The Mankato Habaneros were shut out Tuesday night, falling 4-0 to the Grand Forks Spitfires.
Mankato recorded four hits in the contest, with Katy Olive (Miami University OH), Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota), Skylinn Pogue (Ball State University), and Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) each collecting one. Louvar also added a stolen base.
The game was scoreless through two innings before the Spitfires scored twice in the third and added runs in the fifth and sixth to secure the victory.
Addie Garr (Augustana College IL) pitched five innings for the Habaneros, while Morgan Kostecka (Wisconsin - Green Bay) delivered a scoreless inning of relief.
Mankato will look to bounce back in their next game when they play the Grand Forks Spitfires again at ISG Field on Thursday night.
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