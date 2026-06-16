Express Top Loggers 9-4

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Eau Claire, Wisc. - The Eau Claire Express took the first of a two-game set by the final of 9-4 over the visiting La Crosse Loggers in front of 1,120 onlookers at Carson Park on Monday night.

Eau Claire started their scoring early and often against Loggers starter Myles Dismute, plating a run in the first, another in the second, four in the third and added another in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead after four complete innings. The two runs for La Crosse were supplied by solo home runs off the bats of Joey Senstock (Nebraska) and Jose Lopez (Grand Canyon).

Dismute parted after three innings and was relieved by newcomer Tommy Bridges (Northwestern) who tossed two innings of one-run baseball followed by his teammate, and fellow newcomer, James Whitaker (Northwestern) who also allowed a run over two frames.

The Express tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth before the Loggers mounted a small rally in the ninth, scoring two more times on three hits to make the score 9-4.

Senstock led the way at the plate with a three-hit night, raising his season average to .319.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 12-8 while the Express improved to 11-10. The same two teams will meet again on Tuesday night back at Carson Park with a 6:35 pm first pitch scheduled.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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