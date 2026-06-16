Rox Fall Short 8-5, Return Home Tuesday

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tyler Holland of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Tyler Holland of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (13-8) fell to the Willmar Stingers (9-11) 8-5 on Monday and get set to return home on Tuesday at 6:35 PM.

Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) set the tone on the mound, tossing the first four innings of the game without allowing Willmar to score. Felling's first five outs were strikeouts, and he ended the day with six to his name.

The Rox offense started rolling in the top of the third by recording three hits, including an RBI single from Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead.

With St. Cloud trailing by one in the top of the sixth, Tyler Holland stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. Holland worked a walk to tie up the ballgame at two apiece, and moments later, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) brought home a go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-2.

The Rox loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and would bring home Recchio on a beautiful bunt from Cole Decker (Indiana University) to bring the game back within two at a 6-4 deficit.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Rox needed a rally. Trailing by four, St. Cloud started the inning with a double from Garrett Shull (Oklahoma State University). Immediately after, Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) brought him home with an RBI double. The Rox kept the momentum going, loading the bases, but the rally fell short.

St. Cloud returns home to Joe Faber Field on Tuesday at 6:35 PM to face the Willmar Stingers once more. The Rox still stand atop the Great Plains West at 13-7.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ethan Felling.

The Rox return home on Tuesday, June 16, to host Willmar at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field. There will be a Secret Envelope Giveaway, presented by Legends Bar & Grill. The first 500 fans will receive an envelope with a variety of prizes. One lucky fan will receive $300 in groceries. Concession items, gift cards, Rox merchandise, and much more will be given away.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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