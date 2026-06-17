Pit Spitters Can't Recover from Kenosha's Early Surge, Swept by Kingfish

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters were held in check by another quality start from a Kenosha Kingfish arm Tuesday night, this time from Max Strash, in an 8-2 loss at Historic Simmons Field.

The defeat clinched a two-game sweep for Kenosha and dropped Traverse City back to .500 at 11-11.

Kenosha never trailed, jumping ahead early and moving past Traverse City in the Great Lakes East standings. The Kingfish improved to 12-10, while the Pit Spitters fell two games behind Kalamazoo for first place with 14 games remaining in the first half.

Kenosha controlled the ballgame from the onset, scoring in each of its first four frames at the plate. Traverse City starter Cody Freitas, making his first start of the summer, was knocked out after three innings, with four earned runs charged to his line.

The Kingfish added three more runs in the fourth, two of them unearned against reliever Miles Williams after two Traverse City errors. Williams went on to complete two innings out of the bullpen.

Ethan Sanchez led the way for Kenosha, finishing with three hits and three RBI as the Kingfish totaled 12 hits on the night.

The Pit Spitters scored single runs in the second and fifth innings on a pair of RBI singles. Freitas helped his own cause in the second, driving in a run while serving as both the starting pitcher and designated hitter out of the eight-hole. Ethan Guerra added Traverse City's second run with an RBI single in the fifth, continuing to build on his team-leading RBI total.

Strash earned the win for Kenosha, throwing six innings while allowing six hits, two earned runs, and no walks.

Traverse City finished with eight hits, but left nine runners on base, including the bases loaded against the Kingfish bullpen in the top of the seventh.

Freitas was the only Pit Spitter with a multi-hit night, reaching base three times with two hits and a walk.

Jake Brown and Josh Klug covered the final three innings for Traverse City, with one earned run charged to Brown to bring the score to 8-2.

Traverse City (11-11) returns to Turtle Creek Stadium for a four-game set against Battle Creek from Wednesday through Friday, beginning tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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