Timko's Eight Innings, Zach Kucharczyk's Four Hits Spark Pit Spitters' Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Kyle Timko delivered eight strong innings and Zach Kucharczyk collected four hits Saturday night, helping the Traverse City Pit Spitters snap a season-high three-game losing streak with an 11-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The win was Traverse City's 10th consecutive against Kalamazoo this summer. The Pit Spitters improved to 9-5 in the second half, moving within one game of first-place Royal Oak.

Kalamazoo has not won at Turtle Creek Stadium since June 12, 2025, with Traverse City winning all eight home meetings during that span.

Timko, the Northwoods League leader in innings pitched, worked into the ninth inning for the longest start by a Pit Spitter this season.

The Kucharczyk brothers combined for six hits and five RBIs, while Sean Martinez drove in three runs with a pair of doubles.

The Growlers struck first, scoring two runs on two hits against Timko in the opening inning.

From there, the Maryville College senior retired 17 of the next 18 batters he faced and did not allow another hit until the seventh.

Timko returned to the mound for the ninth before exiting after allowing two hits. His final line included eight innings, five hits, three earned runs, one walk and one strikeout.

The victory was Timko's fifth of the summer, tying him for the Northwoods League lead. His 56 innings are the most in the league, while his 3.29 ERA ranks sixth.

Traverse City answered Kalamazoo's early lead by scoring 11 consecutive runs.

Martinez tied the game with a two-run double in the second inning. The Pit Spitters then moved ahead with three runs in the fourth, as Jacob Kucharczyk drove a two-run double before Zach Kucharczyk followed with an RBI single.

Traverse City's first five runs all scored with two outs against Kalamazoo starter Logan Cotton.

The Pit Spitters added another run in the sixth when Zach Kucharczyk scored from third on a wild pitch before breaking the game open with a five-run eighth.

Lucas Grantham, making his Pit Spitters debut, drove in his first run with a fielder's choice. Noah Gerrick followed with an RBI single before Martinez and Jacob Kucharczyk delivered back-to-back run-scoring doubles.

Zach Kucharczyk completed the rally with a single to center, driving in his brother for the second time in the game and extending the lead to 11-2.

Kalamazoo scored once in the ninth before Ty Jenkins made his Traverse City debut and recorded the final three outs to secure the victory.

The Pit Spitters finished with 13 hits. Zach Kucharczyk led the way with four, while Jacob Kucharczyk, Martinez and Gerrick each added two. Traverse City also drew 11 walks from Growlers pitching.

The Pit Spitters and Growlers will meet for the 12th and final time this regular season Sunday afternoon at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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