Growlers' Offense Falters in Rivalry Loss
Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-24, 6-9) struggled to score in an 11-3 loss against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (29-21, 9-5) Saturday night.
The Growlers scored two in the first inning, including Brock Sell stealing home plate, before Logan Cotton shut down the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the inning.
However, Kyle Timko found his way through seven more innings, shutting down Kalamazoo and watching his offense do the work.
Traverse City scored five runs on Cotton and then one on Hudson Lubbers through six innings, taking a 6-3 lead.
A scoreless seventh inning led to the eighth, where the Pit Spitters found five total runs on 30 pitches.
The Growlers got Timko out of the game two batters in the ninth inning, scoring one more before the game ended 11-3.
Kalamazoo and Traverse City play for the final time in 2026 on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.
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