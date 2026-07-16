Growlers Shut out Battle Jacks in Series Finale

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-21, 6-6) rode strong pitching and home runs to a 10-0 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-32, 2-9) Wednesday night.

After Bobby Crane threw a scoreless top of the first inning, it didn't take long for the Growlers to get on the board. Trevor Johnson and Charlie Wortham hit back-to-back home runs in the first six pitches of the game, giving Kalamazoo a 2-0 lead.

The Growlers scored again in the second inning and twice more in the third inning, jumping out to a 5-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Logan Tribble left the yard for the first time this season, jumping on the first pitch from the Battle Jacks bullpen.

Kalamazoo homered two more times in the sixth, with Johnson leaving the yard again and Chase Thomas finding a two-run blast, taking the game total to five home runs. Johnson added one more RBI in the seventh, driving in Nick Frontino and taking the score to its final 10-0 level.

"He's so professional about the way he approaches hitting and his early work," head coach Cody Piechocki said. "It was just a matter of time until he reminded guys why he's here for a second year."

On the pitching side, Crane threw just 64 pitches but covered six innings while allowing just two hits and not allowing a base runner past first base. In relief, Christopher Worley struck out two Battle Jacks in the seventh inning and Christian Forniss left runners on the corners in the eighth inning. Hudson Lubbers threw five pitches while earning a strikeout to end the game.

"It felt good for sure," Crane said. "We just got to it and need to have the same vibe as these last few games tomorrow."

The shutout was the second of the season for Kalamazoo, with the first coming in early June.

The win marks the third consecutive against the Battle Jacks and clinches a share of the I-94 Rivalry Cup for the Growlers. This is the seventh time in eight seasons that Kalamazoo has clinched a share of the rivalry.

The Growlers are back in action Thursday night in Richmond against the Flying Mummies with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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